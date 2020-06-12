Holt teachers make face shield holders for Sparrow Hospital

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting a school district who is putting their resources to good us, even during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Holt Public Schools are using the district's 3D Printers to make face shield holders for front line workers at Sparrow Hospital.

Holt Public Schools have STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) classes for their Kindergarten through 12th grade students. Some classrooms even have 3D Printers.

Now, during the Pandemic, those 3D printers are in the homes of several Holt teachers and administrators printing holders for medical face shields.

"The hospitals and the people who receive them are so appreciative and they're so happy about it," said Lisa Weise, a Biology teacher at Holt High School. Weise has two 3D Printers in her home.

Those 3D Printers were made available to students through grants with General Motors and the Dart Corporation.

"I have a lot of family and friends who are on the frontlines trying to help and are medical workers but obviously as a teacher, too, I saw a real learning experience for my students,” explained Mary Weaver, a STEAM Teacher at Holt Middle School. Weaver has two 3D Printers in her home.

Within hours of Michigan schools having to close, Weise and Weaver were able to grab the District's 3D Printers and now seven students have them in their homes, printing away.

Students who take 3D Printing classes have to come up with a Plan of Execution before they can start printing and creating. With guidelines from Sparrow Hospital, their teachers were able to do the same to make sure the face shield holders would work for those on the front lines.

"You identify a problem and that problem right now was our health care workers don’t have enough protective equipment," explained Weaver.

"So going through that design thinking process, understand who’s having the problem and what problem they’re having, what types of constraints they need to work within, what type of constraints we need to work within. Then we come to a solution that may or may not work at first and create those protoypes to test it out and then revising our thinking to try things out as we come up with a better solution," explained Weaver when walking through how to put a Plan of Execution together.

"I felt a huge shift in my overall mood because I wanted to help," said Weise, when asked about having the 3D printers in her home. We were not going to be using them and our community has been extremely generous."

Largely funded through community donations, it takes about an hour to make each holder.

"Seeing a picture of a medical worker with one of the things that you made on, that really warms your heart," said Weise.

The face shields are being given to Sparrow Hospital.

