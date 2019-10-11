Holt shuts down Waverly 12-0 to improve to (5-2)

Before the season started, Holt senior Jojo Martinez told News Ten's Seth Wells that the Rams would "100%" make the high school playoffs this year.

Martinez certainly backed up that talk in Holt's 12-0 win over Waverly on Friday night. Martinez was impressive in the win and capped his performance off with a 35-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter to extend Holt's lead.

The Rams need just one more win to clinch an automatic berth into the playoffs. Holt finishes the season with Okemos and Grand Ledge.

Waverly (3-4) finishes the season with two tough games against East Lansing and Dewitt.