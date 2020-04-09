Local golfer recognized for decade of excellence, elected to Michigan Golf Hall of Fame

Holt's Julie Massa has 14 GAM Championships under her belt including a clean sweep of last year's Tournament of Champions and the Seniors Tournament of Champions. Massa has also been the GAM women's Seniors Player of the Year each of the past five seasons. Now her achievements are being recognized in a couple of big ways. Massa was recently named the GAM Women's Senior Player of the Decade and was one of four people elected into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame.

"Very humbling, this is something that I never thought would happen and it was very humbling. I'm very honored to be amongst this group of people so that was nice," said Massa.

After starting her amateur golf career in Oregon, Massa has continued to find great success in Michigan. It begs the question, could she win the next player of the decade award as well?

"That's what my brother," Massa explained, "I was like gosh I didn't even think of that. So maybe I have to write that down and make that a goal so that would be fun."

Massa will have to wait until at least May to get on the course this season as Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order has closed all non-essential business until at least May 1st.

