Holt beats Jackson to win district

The Holt Rams claimed their first district title in seven years with a 66-52 win over the Jackson Vikings at Northwest High School. The Rams took a 37-27 lead into halftime and didn't look back in the second half. Freshman Janae Tyler led all scorers with 26 points on the night to help Holt to a district championship. Jackson finishes their season with a 12-9 record. Holt improves to 16-5. They will play Battle Creek Central on Tuesday on the regional semifinal round.