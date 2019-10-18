Holt Starts Slow, Rolls Okemos

It wasn't the start many expected, as Okemos was able to drive the ball and were up 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. But, an interception thrown by Okemos QB Connor Nugent would kickstart the Holt Rams and they would take the lead with a second half touchdown and never look back. Holt wins 37-3. Okemos drops to 1-7 and plays East Lansing in their final game next week. Holt improves to 6-2 and will take on Grand Ledge next Friday.