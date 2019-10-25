Holt Secures First Conference Title in Eight Years Over Grand Ledge 42-37

The Rams and Comets went to war at Holt High School all the way down to the final two minutes of play with a conference title on the line for head coach Chad Fulk and company.

With just thirty seconds to go in the first half, Logan Todd brought it to just one score separating the two sides when he found one of his favorite targets in Carter Selby on a crossing route over the middle. He took it to the house to make it 28-14 just before the clock runs dry.

Holt would respond however in the second half when JoJo Martinez took a direct snap up the middle, then bounced it outside and turned on the afterburners for a sixty-yard scamper down the home sideline.

Grand Ledge would march back to make it 37 to 42 when they scored with just two minutes to go, but could not recover the ensueing onside kick.

Rams Head Coach Chad Fulk and company take home a conference title for the first time since 2011. Holt finishes the regular season with a 7-2 mark.

Grand Ledge finishes the 2019 campaign with a 2-7 mark.