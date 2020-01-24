Holt Rams Varsity Girls Hoops Gets It Done At Grand Ledge

Holt Rams Girls Hoops went on the road against the Grand Ledge Comets Thursday night and got it done inside the paint and around the perimeter to mount an early lead that held up for the remainder of regulation.

Janae Tyler had a big night for the Rams, coming away with multiple offensive rebounds and causing the Comets defense all sorts of issues down the stretch. In the dying seconds of the third, Tyler crashed the glass after Holt let one fly from the wing to try and secure a last-second score in the third. The shot came off back iron and the junior pounced on the rebound and beat the buzzer with a mid-air putback to fuel their fire just a bit more before heading into the final quarter.

Grand Ledge would try and take it into crunch time late in the fourth, pouring on the fouls and the full-court press but could not keep the Rams at bay. Holt takes this one 51-38.