High School Basketball Coaching Appointments

Michigan high school basketball teams are soon to begin practice. In Lansing Thursday, Dale Beard was announced as the new boys' coach at Sexton High School, a team with a 2-19 record last season. Beard played at Everett back in the 1970's with Earvin Johnson. At Holt, Darren Zwick stepped down as boys head coach, no other information available. Zwick at one time led the Lansing Catholic boys to a state title.