Hazing Issues At Penn State Football



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A former Penn State football player claims in a new federal lawsuit that other Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates. The allegations in the lawsuit filed Monday include claims that some players imitated sexual acts in the shower. The claims also include threats of older players saying, “I am going to Sandusky you," to younger players. Jerry Sandusky was the team's retired longtime defensive coordinator when he was convicted in 2012 of sexual abuse of 10 boys, including physical attacks on university property. Penn State said in a statement that university police turned over results of their investigation to the local district attorney, who declined to prosecute.

