Haslett finishes strong, beats St Johns

The Haslett Vikings, on a six-game winning streak, rolled into St. Johns to take on the Redwings. The game began in a back-and-forth fashion for the majority of the first half. Haslett went into the break with a 22-16 lead. But St Johns came out firing on all cylinders out of halftime, taking the lead and extending it to as many as five points during the second half. But Haslett's hot streak would not be dampened, as they pulled away in the fourth quarter and won 43-33. Haslett improves to 9-5 and hosts Fowlerville next week. St Johns falls to 5-11 and travels to Lansing Eastern on Feb. 21.