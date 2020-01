The Haslett Vikiins took care of business Friday night with a dominant 67-27 win over the Fowlerville Gladiators. Haslett started strong and played some suffocating defense to hop out to an early lead and were up 32-12 by the halftime break. More of the same followed in the second half. Haslett improves to 4-4 on the season. Fowlerville falls to 3-4.