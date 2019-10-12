Haslett Fends Off Lansing Eastern in Shootout 8-6

The Haslett Vikings make a homestand and hang on through a tight and rainy fourth quarter to secure their second win of the season over the Lansing Eastern Quakers 8-6.

It was a tooth-and-nail battle in the final stretch of play as the Vikings tried to fend off a Quakers side knocking on the door to get themselves another score and the lead in enemy territory.

Remy Loggins made his presence felt in the dying two minutes for the Quakers after coming up with a tackle-for-loss off the edge when Haslett's Xander Thelen tried to send him the wrong way on a speed option.

Under pressure with short time, Eastern's Jordan Toles heaved one to the Haslett Sideline but was picked off. Xander Thelen comes away with a turnover late for the Vikings to seal it. They win by two and prepare for Detroit Country Day next week.

Eastern will walk away still seeking that elusive second win of the year against the Sexton Big Reds.