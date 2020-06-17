Haslett Coach Otlewski Stepping Down After Coming Season

By  | 
Posted:

Haslett High School football coach Charlie Otlewski says the 2020 season will be his last. Otlewski, a full time teacher at the school, is accepting a 30-year buyout offer. No replacement has been named. Haslett had a 2-7 record last year and opens August 27th against Jackson. Otlewski has won 197 career games and is a member of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus