Haslett Coach Otlewski Stepping Down After Coming Season

Haslett High School football coach Charlie Otlewski says the 2020 season will be his last. Otlewski, a full time teacher at the school, is accepting a 30-year buyout offer. No replacement has been named. Haslett had a 2-7 record last year and opens August 27th against Jackson. Otlewski has won 197 career games and is a member of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.