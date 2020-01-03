Harris Signs With Nationals

UNDATED (AP) - Relief pitcher Will Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him in Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract. The team announced the deal Friday.

The 35-year-old Harris dominated with Houston for much of the postseason, starting October with nine consecutive scoreless innings. The Nationals finally got to him late in the World Series, and Harris allowed Howie Kendrick's go-ahead home run in Game 7.

Washington went on to win its first World Series. Harris was stuck with the loss.