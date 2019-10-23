Harbaugh blasts NFL rumors

Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is pushing back against rumors that he is leaving the school for a return to the NFL.

Michigan Sports Radio Host Sam Webb tweeted a letter Harbaugh has reportedly sent to parents of his current players.

He blasts the rumor of an exit strategy--saying it's an annual strategy by his enemies to negatively affect recruiting.

He also goes on to point out that he doesn't have an agent or representative.

Michigan is 5 and 2 this season and still has Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State on schedule.

Despite their not-so-stellar few years under Harbaugh, the Wolverines are recruiting well, holding on to the number 8-ranked class in 2020 with eight ESPN commitments.

