Hall of Famer Willie Brown Dies

Every NFL game ball that's appeared in the Super Bowl has been made at the Wilson football factory.
By  | 
Posted:

UNDATED (AP) -- Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown has died at the age of 78. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Brown's death. There was no cause of death released but Brown had been dealing with cancer. Al Davis acquired Brown for the Raiders in a trade from Denver in 1967. Brown went on to have a brilliant career over 12 years with Oakland, highlighted by his 75-yard interception return for a touchdown against Minnesota that helped the Raiders win their first Super Bowl following the 1976 season.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus