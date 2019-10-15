Hall of Fame names shooting guards to watch, includes MSU's Langford

The Basketball Hall of Fame has named 20 shooting guards to watch for in the upcoming season, including one from MSU.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the watch list members for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award on Tuesday.

The award itself is named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, according to the press release.

They say the annual honor recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball, chosen by a national committee of top college basketball personnel.

“The Hall of Fame is proud to create connections between modern day athletes and fans with the iconic figures in our game, such as Jerry West,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “It is an honor to have his continued involvement in the Starting Five and we look forward integrating the fan voting component and we narrow the watch list this season.”

Here is the list:

Isaiah Joe Arkansas

Kamar Baldwin Butler

Jarron Cumberland Cincinnati

Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton

Kellan Grady Davidson

Antoine Davis Detroit Mercy

Anthony Edwards Georgia

Trent Frazier Illinois

Joe Wieskamp Iowa

Tyrese Maxey Kentucky

Skylar Mays LSU

Joshua Langford Michigan State

Temple 'T.J.' Gibbs Notre Dame

Breein Tyree Ole Miss

Myles Powell Seton Hall

A.J. Lawson South Carolina

Mustapha Heron St. John's

Desmond Bane TCU

Jordan Bowden Tennessee

Sam Merrill Utah State

New to the award this year is fan voting .

Fan voting starts on October 18.

"By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10," they said.

"In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. and the winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five."

For more information on the 2020 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com.

