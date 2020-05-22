Hall of Fame Dinner In Doubt

The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame Dinner, set for July 30 at the Lansing Center, may well be canceled altogether. Organizers are considering alternatives, but the top possibility is to move the 2020 dinner to late July, 2021. The 2020 class would then become the 2021 induction class with no new class for 2021 awarded at the end of this year. A final decision will be made within several weeks and the cause of the issues is the Corona Virus.