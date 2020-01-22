Gruden Joins Jaguars

- The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator. Gruden replaces John DeFilippo. DeFilippo was fired earlier this month after one season. The Redskins fired Gruden in early October following an 0-5 start. Gruden went 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons in Washington and reached the playoffs once. He previously served as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator (2011-13) and guided Andy Dalton to the quarterback's best season before leaving for Washington. Gruden was one of four former head coaches who interviewed with the Jaguars, joining Ben McAdoo, Scott Linehan and Ken Whisenhunt.