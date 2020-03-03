Greek Olympic Flame Ceremony Will Be Held

alks between Tokyo’s organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee are being held this to determine their next steps as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide (Source: CNN)
ATHENS, Greece (AP ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Next week's flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak. The Greek Olympic committee says it is working closely with national health authorities and will hold meetings to re-evaluate the situation every two days. The committee also says the Greek leg of the torch relay will go ahead. Greece has recorded seven cases of the virus. All of them are linked with people who traveled from Italy

 
