Granderson Retires

Toronto Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson (18) celebrates his grand slam off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Justin Grimm with teammate Marcus Stroman, second from right, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
UNDATED (AP) - Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.

Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.

Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totaling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.

Granderson, who has a children's foundation and has long been active in community work, said he'll continue to bring baseball to in-need youngsters.

 
