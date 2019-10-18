Grand Ledge Falls To Everett 26-16

It was a battle to the end between Grand Ledge and Everett at the home of the Comets.

Only three points separated the two sides with a score of 10-7 at the end of the third with the Comets leading after a field goal just before half put them up.

Their lead slowly slipped away after Everett found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter. Self-inflicted wounds for the Comets were a factor as well as a late fumble gave possession back to the visitors and led to another score.

The Comets fell on senior night at home but look to rebound with some CAAC-Blue action against Holt to finish out the year.

Lansing Everett improves to four wins on the year and battles Sexton next Friday.