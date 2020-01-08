Gophers Lose Safety to NFL Draft

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is skipping his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Winfield earned consensus All-American honors in 2019 and tied the single-season program record with seven interceptions. He had 88 total tackles and 62 solo tackles to lead a team that finished 11-2 for the most wins in school history since 1904. Winfield was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award winner. He's the son of Antoine Winfield, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played nine of his 14 years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.