Gophers Lose Safety to NFL Draft

By  | 
Posted:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is skipping his final two years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Winfield earned consensus All-American honors in 2019 and tied the single-season program record with seven interceptions. He had 88 total tackles and 62 solo tackles to lead a team that finished 11-2 for the most wins in school history since 1904. Winfield was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award winner. He's the son of Antoine Winfield, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played nine of his 14 years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus