Goodell Says New NFL Pass Interference Rule Is Working

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans players kneel and stand during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. NFL owners have approved a new policy aimed at addressing the firestorm over national anthem protests, permitting players to stay in the locker room during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" but requiring them to stand if they come to the field. The decision was announced Wednesday, May 23, 2018, by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the league's spring meeting in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By  | 
Posted:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the new video review rule for pass interference is working as expected, with only obvious mistakes by officials being corrected.
Through Week 6, the league has had 44 reviews related to pass interference, and the on-field ruling was reversed seven times. Goodell says the goal with the rule was to reverse only egregious errors.
The new rule approved as a one-year experiment allows pass interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay. But complaints by coaches, players and fans about pass interference persist, with some arguing more calls should be reversed.
When the replay rule was adopted last spring, Goodell said, coaches understood that close calls wouldn't be changed. The reversal rate so far is 16 percent.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus