Girardi To Become Philllies' New Manager



PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A person familiar with the deal says the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to hire former Yankees manager Joe Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler. Girardi was one of the most prominent candidates to fill vacant managerial spots across baseball. He led New York to its 27th World Series title, beating the Phillies in six games in 2009. Philadelphia went 81-81 last season despite lineup additions that included Bryce Harper.

