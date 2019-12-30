Giants fire Shurmur but keep GM Gettleman after 4-12 season

The New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur after the once-proud franchise took a step back by winning four games in a season marked by a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak. The Giants also announced general manager Dave Gettleman will return despite seeing the team win only nine games in his two seasons. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch informed Shurmur of the decision Monday, less than a day after the Giants finished a 4-12 season with a loss to the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

