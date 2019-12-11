EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- New York Giants Rookie Daniel Jones returned to practice on a limited basis today, creating uncertainty about the starting quarterback this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. Jones has been the starter since the third week of the season but missed Monday night's game with a sprained right ankle. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning started against the Eagles and threw two touchdown passes in a 23-17 overtime loss.
Giants Unsure Of Quarterback This Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- New York Giants Rookie Daniel Jones returned to practice on a limited basis today, creating uncertainty about the starting quarterback this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. Jones has been the starter since the third week of the season but missed Monday night's game with a sprained right ankle. Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning started against the Eagles and threw two touchdown passes in a 23-17 overtime loss.