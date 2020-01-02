Giants Looking For Head Coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have started the interview process to fill their head coaching position. The team met Dallas defensive assistant coach Kris Richard. The 40-year-old Richard was interviewed by co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams and other staff members. The interview took place three days after Pat Shurmur was fired after posting a 4-12 record this season and winning nine games in his two-year tenure. Richard has been the Cowboys’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach for the last two seasons. He was Seattle's defensive coordinator before that.

