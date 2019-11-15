Georgia Tech Appeals NCAA Sanctions

ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia Tech has formally appealed sanctions levied by the NCAA against its men's basketball program.

The Atlantic Coast Conference school announced its notice of appeal last month and filed its written arguments with the governing body on Friday.

Georgia Tech is appealing a ban on postseason play this season, as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits.

The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner's former assistants, as well as an ex-friend. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA's findings and was largely cleared in the school's own investigation.

