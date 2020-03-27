Geer-Park Named To Arnold Palmer Cup U. S. Team

Michigan State senior Allyson Geer-Park has been named to the United States eam for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced Friday. Geer-Park was one of six players to garner an automatic qualifier to the 12 woman U. S. team. The Arnold Palmer Cup is slated for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club, but it is subject to approval around the current issues with the Corona Virus. This is a Ryder Cup style of competition.