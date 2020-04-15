Gatorade National Player of the Year back in Michigan for first time since 2001

Ypsilanti Lincoln high school basketball star Emoni Bates has won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. Bates is the first sophomore to ever win the award and is also the first boys basketball player in Michigan to win the award since former Michigan State Spartan Kelvin Torbert won it back in 2001.

Nearly two decades have passed since then and Torbert believes Bates' accomplishment is a big deal for basketball in the state.

"I think it's big for Michigan because for the last ten years now the top talent has been leaving and going to prep schools and going away to play ball. So for us to bring the national player of the year award back with Emoni, it means a lot," Torbert said.

Bates is the number one ranked recruit in the 2022 class according to numerous outlets including ESPN. Bates told ESPN in a recent interview that if he is allowed to declare for the NBA Draft straight out of high school when he graduates (2022), that he plans to do so. If not, MSU has been cited by ESPN as one of the colleges recruiting Bates the hardest.

