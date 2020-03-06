Garza Set For Big Final Run This Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa star big man Luka Garza says working vacations in Bosnia and California last summer helped elevate his game. Now he's one of the leading candidates for national player of the year. Garza did two-a-day basketball workouts with his uncle and cousin in Bosnia and three-a-day workouts with his father and grandpa in California. Garza has led the Big Ten in scoring since November. He's scoring 23.7 points per game and is on a streak of 15 consecutive games of 20 points or more in Big Ten play. That's the longest streak in the Big Ten in 26 years.