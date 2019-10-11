Game of the Week: Cougars top Big Reds to clinch playoff spot

With their 25-0 win over the Big Reds, Lansing Catholic clinched a spot in the high school football playoffs.

"I think our defense played really well,” said Cougars Coach Jim Ahern. “They've got some outstanding athletes and I don't think we gave up very many big plays to them. That's a credit to the defensive staff...they did a really good job preparing for this game...and I’m glad we don't play them again...they're really good."

The postseason wasn’t the only goal Jim Ahearn’s Cougars had this season.

"Our goal was to win the league,” Ahern said, “and we screwed that up so our next one is to make it to playoffs and get as far as we can."

Despite zeroes on the board for their opponent, Ahern says the game was a learning experience.

"They gambled...they sent a lot of guys and we weren't picking them up like we should,” he said. “We'll learn from that...look at some film. Pick up some blocks that we didn't pick up...we have to get better...all the teams we play for the rest of the year are good and we've got to learn from the mistakes we made tonight."

The Cougars’ schedule is definitely tougher; next week they take on the Fowlerville Gladiators.