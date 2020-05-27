French Open Tennis Considering Options

PARIS (AP) - If the postponed French Open tennis tournament is held in September, it could be staged with a limited number of spectators or without any fans at all. The general director of the French tennis federation tells The Associated Press that limiting the number of people allowed inside the gates at Roland Garros to varying degrees is an option that is being considered. He says keeping everyone away from the tournament would be a last resort. The French Open set an attendance record in 2019 with more than a half-million spectators.