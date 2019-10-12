Fowlerville Clinches Postseason Spot With 21-20 Victory Over St. Johns

The Fowlerville Gladiators set the tone from the first snap at home in a battle with St. Johns after taking one 80-yards to the house to put them up 7-0 early. The two sides would exchange heavy blows in the first quarter with both teams scoring in the final few minutes.

Jaymn Medlock found himself in the endzone on a one-yard punch in untouched to level the game at a score apiece. Gladiators then responded promptly with a confident drive of their own ending in a Hunter Knaggs score up the middle.

Fowlerville made a dominant defense of their endzone on a fourth and goal with just one yard separating the Redwings from the endzone. They were haulted by safety Kaleb Chappell coming downhill to wrap them up at the line of scrimmage and send possession the other way.

The one-point victory would be good enough to secure Fowlerville a playoff spot for the 2019 postseason. They now have six wins on the year.

St. Johns now sits at 4-3 and plays the Detroit Community Hurricanes next week.