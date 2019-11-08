Fowler squeaks by Flint Beecher

The Fowler Eagles hosted the Flint Beecher Buccaneers for the division 8 district title. The Eagles took an early touchdown lead but the Buccaneers would respond. Flint Beecher would score two touchdowns to take the lead but would go for the two-point conversion after both touchdowns and got denied twice.

This would cost them late in the game because Fowler would make a run and win this game by a single point! The Eagles take down the Buccaneers in a close game 21 to 20.

Flint Beechers season ends. They finish their season with a final record of 6 and 4.

Fowler wins its first district title since 2015. They will play in a regional matchup against either Royal Oak Shrine Catholic or Britton Deerfield next week.