Four UNLV Football lPlayers Suspended

By  | 
Posted:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The Mountain West Conference has suspended four UNLV football players and reprimanded another for their involvement in an altercation following a game against rival Nevada. The conference announced that Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu were issued suspensions and Steve Jenkins a public reprimand for the post-game fight on Nov. 30. Four Nevada players were suspended last week for their involvement in the fight.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus