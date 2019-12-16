Four UNLV Football lPlayers Suspended

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The Mountain West Conference has suspended four UNLV football players and reprimanded another for their involvement in an altercation following a game against rival Nevada. The conference announced that Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu were issued suspensions and Steve Jenkins a public reprimand for the post-game fight on Nov. 30. Four Nevada players were suspended last week for their involvement in the fight.