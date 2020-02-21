Four New MSU Football Appointments

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker announced the appointment of four staff members on Friday. Ted Gilmore leaves Wisconsin to become the Spartans' tight ends coach. Geoff Martzen leaves Colorado to join tucker as the Spartans' Director of Player Personnel. Cody Cox stays at MSU for a fourth year, his first as Director of Operations. Darien Harris, captain of the 2015 MSU Big Ten championship team, joins the staff as Director of Player Engagement.