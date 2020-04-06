Former Tigers Great Kaline Dies

Baseball hall of famer Al Kaline died Monday at the age of 85. Kaline passed away at his Bloomfield Hills home and no cause of death was provided immediatey by the family. Kaline starred for the Tigers for 22 years, retiring after the 1974 season at age 39. He was eventually voted into baseball's hall of fame. Kaline signed with the Tigers out of high school in Baltimore in 1953 and remained associated with the franchise for the remainder of his life.