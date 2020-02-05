Former Tiger Greene Loses Arbitration Case

PHOENIX (AP) PHOENIX (AP) - The Atlanta Braves defeated Shane Greene in the first salary arbitration case this year, and the reliever will be paid $6.25 million instead of his request for $6.75 million. A 31-year-old right-hander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year, when he made $4 million. He had a 2.30 ERA in 65 relief appearances with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks for Detroit and Atlanta, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. He had a 4.01 ERA in 27 games for the Braves. Greene is eligible for free agency after this season

 
