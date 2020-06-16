Former Spartans, Wolverines named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame revealed Tuesday the names of former players and coaches on the 2021 ballot for induction.

On the list are three former Spartans and two former Wolverines.

Former Michigan State offensive tackle Flozell Adams, kicker Morten Andersen and coach Darryl Rogers are on the ballot.

Also on the list are former Michigan offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson and defensive tackle Mark Messner.

A link to all of the former players and coaches on the ballot can be found here.

The 2021 hall of fame class is expected to be revealed in "early 2021," according to a news release.

This ballot made public Tuesday has 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Of the 5.4 million people who have played college football since 1869, only 1,027 players have earned induction into the hall of fame, according to a news release.

From the coaching ranks, 221 people have earned that status.

Hall of fame ballots were expected to be mailed Tuesday to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current hall of fame members.

The 2021 voting deadline is July 7.