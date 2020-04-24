DETROIT (AP) DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Mercy hired AnnMarie Gilbert as its new women’s basketball coach. Detroit Mercy announced last month that coach Bernard Scott’s contract would not be renewed. Gilbert went 135-18 at Virginia Union in five seasons, including a Division II national title game appearance in 2017. She has eight straight 20-win seasons, including her final three seasons at Eastern Michigan. She has also been the head coach at Oberlin and an assistant at Michigan State.
Former Spartan is New Women's Coach in Detroit
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Fri 2:45 PM, Apr 24, 2020