Former Spartan is New Women's Coach in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Mercy hired AnnMarie Gilbert as its new women’s basketball coach. Detroit Mercy announced last month that coach Bernard Scott’s contract would not be renewed. Gilbert went 135-18 at Virginia Union in five seasons, including a Division II national title game appearance in 2017. She has eight straight 20-win seasons, including her final three seasons at Eastern Michigan. She has also been the head coach at Oberlin and an assistant at Michigan State.