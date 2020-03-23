Former Spartan Hoyer Signs With Patriots

Brian Hoyer is returning to the New England Patriots for a third time. Hoyer’s agent says the veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots. The 34-year-old began his career as Tom Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. Hoyer becomes the third quarterback on New England’s roster. He joins Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.