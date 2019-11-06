Former Spartan Bell Struggling

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- New York Jets running back Le'Veon (LAY'-vee-ohn) Bell is sitting out practice with ankle and knee soreness, but the team is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against the Giants. Coach Adam Gase says an MRI revealed no structural damage. Bell was hurt during New York's 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. The star running back is off to a sluggish start in his first season with the Jets. He has 415 yards on 125 carries, a 3.3 average that ranks as the lowest of his career.

