Former Pro Bowler Johnson Dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Saints say former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Jonson has died at age 57. Johnson played in 120 regular season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993. He had 664 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. Johnson was a member of the club's vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps. He played in college at North Carolina State and began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United State Football League before the Saints selected him in the first round of a USFL supplemental draft in 1986.