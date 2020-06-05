CLEVELAND (AP) CLEVELAND (AP) - Olympic boxing champion Pete Rademacher has died at 91. Rademacher won a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Games He then became the only boxer to fight for a championship in his first professional bought, challenging Floyd Patterson for the heavyweight title. Rademacher knocked Patterson down in the second round before being counted out in the sixth. Rademacher had dementia for years and his brain will be donated for medical research.
Former Olympic Champion Rademacher Dies
By Associated Press |
Posted: Fri 3:48 PM, Jun 05, 2020