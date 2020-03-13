Former Major Leaguer Cox Dies

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - Ted Cox, the first major leaguer with hits in his first six at-bats, has died. An Oklahoma funeral home says he died Wednesday. Cox made his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox in September 1977 at Baltimore and went 4 for 4 with a walk. The next day, he singled twice off the Yankees' Ed Figueroa to break the record set by Cecil Travis of the 1933 Washington Senators. Cox also had the first game-winning RBI in American League history. It came in April 1980, the first year game-winning RBI was an official statistic. Ted Cox was 65 yars old.

 
