Former MSU star Jason Muzzatti back home during NHL suspension.

Former MSU hockey star Jason Muzzatti should be in the thick of the NHL playoff race with the Carolina Hurricanes. Instead, like many others, Muzzatti is at home with his family as the NHL season has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jason Muzzatti discusses his first season coaching with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Muzzatti and his family have been spending their time at home like many other families are, "A lot of thousand piece puzzles and hockey on the driveway," Muzzatti explained.

When addressing his future, Muzzatti said he has enjoyed his time in the NHL so far.

"It was a great experience, tremendous staff. Rod Brind'Amour has really created a great culture there at Carolina with the staff and players. I've enjoyed working at the pro level, it's been great education and a lot of fun so I expect to continue next year," Muzzatti said.