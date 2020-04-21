Former MSU Quarterback Brian Lewerke hoping to hear his name called in NFL Draft

Former Michigan State Quarterback Brian Lewerke is one of several Spartans that could hear their name called in this week's 2020 NFL Draft. Lewerke's old teammates like Joe Bachie, Raequan Williams and Kenny Willekes are likely to hear their names called. The same could be said about a couple of other former Spartans as well.

MSU Quarterback Brian Lewerke poses with his Pinstripe Bowl MVP Trophy.

For Lewerke though, an up and down career at MSU ended on a high note with MVP honors in the Pinstripe Bowl as he led the Spartans to a 27-21 win over Wake Forest at Yankee Stadium in December. He's hoping the strong finish can help lead to getting drafted this weekend.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I got drafted but I also wouldn't be surprised if I went undrafted. From what my agent has heard, he says teams either really like me or don't like me at all. So there is really no in between. But all you need is for one to like you so that's all that matters to me, but he's hearing 6th/7th or undrafted is what he's been hearing from teams. So I'm ready for anything no matter what happens," Lewerke said.

He continued saying "the aura of being drafted, there's just something about that. Even if it's just 7th round compared to undrafted, there is still that stigma that is kind of like 'oh yeah I was a drafted player', 'yeah I was an undrafted player'. So I definitely want to get drafted, that is the goal and hopefully I am looking forward to that."

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night. Make sure to stay tuned to News Ten this weekend for updates regarding the draft.

