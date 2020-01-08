Former Lions Coach Schwartz Interviewing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their coaching job. Schwartz brings head coaching experience to the meeting. He spent five seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2009-13. Schwartz is the sixth candidate to meet with the Browns. They are again looking for a coach after another losing season. Owner Jimmy Haslam promised a “disciplined” and “thorough” search last week and there's no reason for the Browns to rush since they're the only team still without a coach. They will interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.